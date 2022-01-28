Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) EPS growth this year is -45.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) open the trading on January 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.40% to $15.06. During the day, the stock rose to $15.775 and sunk to $14.98 before settling in for the price of $15.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBAN posted a 52-week range of $13.01-$17.79.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.46 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.40 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.33.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 80.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 18, this organization’s General Counsel sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 17.75, making the entire transaction reach 106,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 148,089. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 18, Company’s Exec. VP of Principal Sub. sold 3,084 for 17.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 54,402. This particular insider is now the holder of 256,706 in total.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.32) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.28, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.30.

In the same vein, HBAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

[Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, HBAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.70% that was higher than 32.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.