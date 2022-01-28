Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $14.43M

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) open the trading on January 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.73% to $8.50. During the day, the stock rose to $8.91 and sunk to $8.28 before settling in for the price of $8.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $8.14-$39.24.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 117.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $603.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $513.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.12.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1048 employees. It has generated 2,464,810 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -273,626. The stock had 3,457.99 Receivables turnover and 2.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.51, operating margin was -7.20 and Pretax Margin of -11.10.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 64.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s CEO sold 178,219 shares at the rate of 10.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,811,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,398,533. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 31, Company’s Chief Investment Officer sold 226,853 for 14.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,320,357. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,107,968 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.17) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -11.10 while generating a return on equity of -35.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

[Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.49% that was lower than 75.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.