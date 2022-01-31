Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) last week performance was 4.20%

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) established initial surge of 2.51% at $0.62, as the Stock market unbolted on January 28, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6497 and sunk to $0.58 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRIL posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$3.70.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8467, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1517.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 380 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -26.02, operating margin was -218.17 and Pretax Margin of -225.76.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Muscle Maker Inc. industry. Muscle Maker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 13.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 26, this organization’s Director bought 4,951 shares at the rate of 1.05, making the entire transaction reach 5,199 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,747. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director bought 4,300 for 1.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,031. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,214 in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -225.76 while generating a return on equity of -334.36.

Muscle Maker Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.40%.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.65.

In the same vein, GRIL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76.

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Muscle Maker Inc., GRIL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0654.

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.08% that was higher than 111.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.