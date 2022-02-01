Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.11M

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) started the day on January 31, 2022, with a price increase of 5.36% at $9.63. During the day, the stock rose to $9.80 and sunk to $9.18 before settling in for the price of $9.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMBP posted a 52-week range of $8.37-$12.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 377.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $603.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $273.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.06.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.85%, in contrast to 13.90% institutional ownership.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 377.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43.

In the same vein, AMBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.31% that was higher than 30.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.