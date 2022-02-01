Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as American Express Company (AXP) last week performance was 13.14%

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) established initial surge of 1.56% at $179.82, as the Stock market unbolted on January 31, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $180.13 and sunk to $175.22 before settling in for the price of $177.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $115.81-$189.03.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $786.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $766.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $135.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $166.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $166.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 63700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.18, operating margin was +26.37 and Pretax Margin of +24.48.

American Express Company (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Express Company industry. American Express Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s Group Pres., GCS and CFR sold 26,094 shares at the rate of 171.22, making the entire transaction reach 4,467,815 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,975. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10, Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 13,424 for 159.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,137,638. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,600 in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.87) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +18.33 while generating a return on equity of 35.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Express Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.90% and is forecasted to reach 11.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.99, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.18.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.99, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Express Company, AXP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.63% While, its Average True Range was 6.14.

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Company (AXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.65% that was higher than 34.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.