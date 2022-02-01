VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) EPS is poised to hit 0.45 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) established initial surge of 1.38% at $28.62, as the Stock market unbolted on January 31, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $28.71 and sunk to $28.0499 before settling in for the price of $28.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VICI posted a 52-week range of $24.91-$33.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $628.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $627.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.04.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the VICI Properties Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 88 shares at the rate of 29.19, making the entire transaction reach 2,569 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,501. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24, Company’s General Counsel and EVP bought 4,400 for 28.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 124,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,582 in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.47) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in the upcoming year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.47, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 73.42.

In the same vein, VICI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [VICI Properties Inc., VICI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.73% that was lower than 21.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.