Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $36.96: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 31, 2022, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) set off with pace as it heaved 1.97% to $40.43. During the day, the stock rose to $40.475 and sunk to $39.28 before settling in for the price of $39.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $30.44-$41.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 160.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $750.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $747.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.96.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9372 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.85, operating margin was +35.40 and Pretax Margin of +32.51.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 85.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 84,821 shares at the rate of 40.42, making the entire transaction reach 3,428,346 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 256,199. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 53,719 for 41.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,213,572. This particular insider is now the holder of 108,428 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +25.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 160.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.23, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.05.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.71 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.23% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.62% that was higher than 27.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.