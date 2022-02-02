A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Flex Ltd. (FLEX) as it 5-day change was 2.70%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2022, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.24% to $16.38. During the day, the stock rose to $16.56 and sunk to $16.005 before settling in for the price of $16.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $15.46-$20.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 604.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $482.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $467.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.84.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 167201 employees. It has generated 144,281 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,666. The stock had 6.65 Receivables turnover and 1.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.10, operating margin was +3.71 and Pretax Margin of +3.31.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Flex Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 99.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 18, this organization’s Group President sold 77,720 shares at the rate of 19.11, making the entire transaction reach 1,485,151 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 385,342. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 34,000 for 18.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 621,330. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,175 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +2.54 while generating a return on equity of 19.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 604.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.98, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.03.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Flex Ltd., FLEX]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.34% that was lower than 33.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.