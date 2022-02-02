Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $30.48: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2022, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.25% to $29.18. During the day, the stock rose to $29.21 and sunk to $28.85 before settling in for the price of $29.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMC posted a 52-week range of $26.40-$33.42.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.73 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.48.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 5.20% institutional ownership.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.55, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.86.

In the same vein, HMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.45.

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HMC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.50% that was lower than 21.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.