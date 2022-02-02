United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) latest performance of 2.52% is not what was on cards

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) open the trading on 1/2/2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.52% to $43.96 before settling in for the price of $42.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAL posted a 52-week range of $38.79-$63.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -318.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $329.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $323.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.60.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 59.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s EVP & COO sold 3,760 shares at the rate of 43.94, making the entire transaction reach 165,218 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10, Company’s President sold 77,777 for 45.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,510,776. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,076 in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$2.11) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -318.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.62 in the upcoming year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, UAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.18, a figure that is expected to reach -3.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

[United Airlines Holdings Inc., UAL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Raw Stochastic average of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.80% that was lower than 45.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.