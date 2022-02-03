ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is -5.79% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) flaunted slowness of -1.07% at $9.22, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $9.32 and sunk to $9.07 before settling in for the price of $9.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $8.66-$12.56.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $818.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.81.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 54.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 33,700 shares at the rate of 10.81, making the entire transaction reach 364,179 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,110. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30, Company’s Co-CEO and President sold 28,763 for 10.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 310,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.55, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.15.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.86% that was higher than 20.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.