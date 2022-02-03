No matter how cynical the overall market is VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

As on February 02, 2022, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) started slowly as it slid -7.98% to $1.50. During the day, the stock rose to $1.6498 and sunk to $1.50 before settling in for the price of $1.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTGN posted a 52-week range of $1.42-$3.55.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $193.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $276.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7936, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4451.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 21 employees. It has generated 51,881 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -854,010. The stock had 53.67 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1636.66 and Pretax Margin of -1645.86.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 70.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s VP, CFO AND SECRETARY sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 3.12, making the entire transaction reach 93,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,786. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s PRES./CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER bought 3,750 for 2.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,238. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,641 in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1646.09 while generating a return on equity of -41.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 184.16.

In the same vein, VTGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., VTGN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.23 million was better the volume of 1.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.1361.

Raw Stochastic average of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.68% that was higher than 68.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.