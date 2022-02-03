Under Armour Inc. (UA) EPS growth this year is 338.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) open the trading on February 02, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.29% to $16.56. During the day, the stock rose to $17.01 and sunk to $16.40 before settling in for the price of $16.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UA posted a 52-week range of $14.95-$23.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 338.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $451.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $405.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.89.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 269,432 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -33,083. The stock had 7.15 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.88, operating margin was -0.30 and Pretax Margin of -11.01.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.58%, in contrast to 72.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 21.29, making the entire transaction reach 74,524 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 313,578. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 47,550 for 21.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,276. This particular insider is now the holder of 369,224 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.05) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -12.28 while generating a return on equity of -28.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 338.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35.

In the same vein, UA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

[Under Armour Inc., UA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.97% that was lower than 38.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.