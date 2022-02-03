Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.26

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) open the trading on February 02, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.36% to $69.30. During the day, the stock rose to $69.515 and sunk to $68.17 before settling in for the price of $69.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZION posted a 52-week range of $45.00-$71.21.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9678 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +48.69 and Pretax Margin of +48.69.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 85.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Executive Vice President & sold 8,867 shares at the rate of 65.71, making the entire transaction reach 582,633 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,832. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Exec VP and sold 1,520 for 65.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,790. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,043 in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.31) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +38.01 while generating a return on equity of 14.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in the upcoming year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.78, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.70.

In the same vein, ZION’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.09, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

[Zions Bancorporation National Association, ZION] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.91% While, its Average True Range was 2.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.26% that was higher than 31.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.