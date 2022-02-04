American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) EPS is poised to hit 0.93 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) established initial surge of 0.34% at $90.19, as the Stock market unbolted on February 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $90.60 and sunk to $89.61 before settling in for the price of $89.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEP posted a 52-week range of $74.80-$91.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $501.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.27.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Electric Power Company Inc. industry. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s President and CEO sold 2,100 shares at the rate of 89.91, making the entire transaction reach 188,811 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,033. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s President and CEO sold 2,100 for 88.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 186,123. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,133 in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.46) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.31, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.36.

In the same vein, AEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Electric Power Company Inc., AEP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.73.

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.15% that was lower than 15.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.