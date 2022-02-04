Dow Inc. (DOW) last month volatility was 2.85%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) open the trading on February 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.73% to $61.21. During the day, the stock rose to $62.445 and sunk to $61.155 before settling in for the price of $61.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOW posted a 52-week range of $52.07-$71.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 167.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $744.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $732.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.94.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 35700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.99, operating margin was +14.46 and Pretax Margin of +14.82.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Chemicals industry. Dow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 67.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 29, this organization’s Chairman and CEO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 56.03, making the entire transaction reach 280,148 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 232,061. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 29, Company’s Director bought 1,200 for 56.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,518. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,424 in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.04) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +11.48 while generating a return on equity of 41.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dow Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 167.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.51 in the upcoming year.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dow Inc. (DOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.80.

In the same vein, DOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

[Dow Inc., DOW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Dow Inc. (DOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.08% that was higher than 26.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.