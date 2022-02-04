Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) last week performance was 9.01%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) established initial surge of 0.52% at $3.87, as the Stock market unbolted on February 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $3.89 and sunk to $3.72 before settling in for the price of $3.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLX posted a 52-week range of $2.88-$6.76.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $590.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.23.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1536 employees. It has generated 477,575 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,783. The stock had 4.71 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.96, operating margin was +2.63 and Pretax Margin of +0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. industry. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 89.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s EVP and COO sold 34,700 shares at the rate of 5.98, making the entire transaction reach 207,506 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 220,890. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Director sold 45,000 for 6.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 280,980. This particular insider is now the holder of 284,530 in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.68 while generating a return on equity of 1.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.86.

In the same vein, HLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., HLX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.43% that was higher than 56.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.