Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sea Limited (SE) last week performance was 13.47%

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) established initial surge of 6.88% at $155.02, as the Stock market unbolted on February 04, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $156.065 and sunk to $143.135 before settling in for the price of $145.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SE posted a 52-week range of $119.41-$372.70.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 71.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $648.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $358.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $206.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $275.48.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 33800 employees. It has generated 129,745 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -47,978. The stock had 5.36 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.68, operating margin was -34.00 and Pretax Margin of -33.90.

Sea Limited (SE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sea Limited industry. Sea Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.93%, in contrast to 74.80% institutional ownership.

Sea Limited (SE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.65) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -36.98 while generating a return on equity of -71.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.20% and is forecasted to reach -2.60 in the upcoming year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sea Limited (SE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.69.

In the same vein, SE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sea Limited, SE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 9.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.88% While, its Average True Range was 14.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Limited (SE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.27% that was higher than 63.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.