Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recent quarterly performance of -2.78% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 04, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) set off with pace as it heaved 1.94% to $1.05. During the day, the stock rose to $1.07 and sunk to $1.01 before settling in for the price of $1.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHIP posted a 52-week range of $0.79-$2.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 41.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 69.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $178.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9398, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0896.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 35 employees. It has generated 1,809,857 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -524,457. The stock had 49.41 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.01, operating margin was -0.42 and Pretax Margin of -28.98.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.60%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -28.98 while generating a return on equity of -29.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.00, and its Beta score is 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51.

In the same vein, SHIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.91 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.0536.

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.42% that was higher than 62.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.