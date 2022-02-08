A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) as it 5-day change was 2.55%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 07, 2022, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.88% to $69.69. During the day, the stock rose to $70.96 and sunk to $69.52 before settling in for the price of $70.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOYA posted a 52-week range of $54.46-$74.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.62.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Financial Conglomerates industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s See Remarks sold 2,994 shares at the rate of 63.61, making the entire transaction reach 190,459 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,190. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 19,364 for 70.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,355,538. This particular insider is now the holder of 236,729 in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.62) by $0.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.51, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.44.

In the same vein, VOYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.45, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Voya Financial Inc., VOYA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.45 million was inferior to the volume of 1.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.63% that was lower than 24.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.