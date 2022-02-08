Albemarle Corporation (ALB) latest performance of 1.74% is not what was on cards

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) open the trading on February 07, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.74% to $219.78. During the day, the stock rose to $223.88 and sunk to $217.215 before settling in for the price of $216.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $133.82-$291.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $234.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $214.22.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,308 shares at the rate of 239.94, making the entire transaction reach 553,782 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,157. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 1,527 for 239.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 366,388. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,433 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.77) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $116.29, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.73.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

[Albemarle Corporation, ALB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.57% While, its Average True Range was 9.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.53% that was higher than 38.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.