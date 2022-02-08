Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) return on Assets touches -7.67: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on February 07, 2022, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.82% to $130.86. During the day, the stock rose to $136.08 and sunk to $129.35 before settling in for the price of $129.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUP posted a 52-week range of $115.55-$377.04.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 45.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $151.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $214.82.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2615 workers. It has generated 207,129 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -68,878. The stock had 3.44 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.32, operating margin was -32.17 and Pretax Margin of -45.14.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s Chief Customer Officer sold 1,296 shares at the rate of 159.50, making the entire transaction reach 206,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23, Company’s EVP Global Sales sold 569 for 157.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,521. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,883 in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2021, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -33.25 while generating a return on equity of -24.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 82.13.

In the same vein, COUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coupa Software Incorporated, COUP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.35 million was lower the volume of 1.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.53% While, its Average True Range was 8.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.62% that was higher than 55.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.