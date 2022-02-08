LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) average volume reaches $2.30M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 07, 2022, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.74% to $99.48. During the day, the stock rose to $100.67 and sunk to $98.91 before settling in for the price of $100.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYB posted a 52-week range of $84.17-$118.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $334.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $261.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.99.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 71.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,406 shares at the rate of 118.00, making the entire transaction reach 165,910 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 187,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn sold 610 for 110.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,198. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,409 in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $5.75) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +12.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.80% and is forecasted to reach 15.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.79, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.00.

In the same vein, LYB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.17, a figure that is expected to reach 3.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Going through the that latest performance of [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.1 million was inferior to the volume of 2.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.24% While, its Average True Range was 2.87.

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.88% that was higher than 27.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.