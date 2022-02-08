No matter how cynical the overall market is Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) performance over the last week is recorded -6.24%

As on February 07, 2022, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) started slowly as it slid -0.56% to $19.53. During the day, the stock rose to $19.9523 and sunk to $19.3204 before settling in for the price of $19.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LESL posted a 52-week range of $18.26-$31.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.82.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry. Leslie’s Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 97.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 8,249,690 shares at the rate of 20.25, making the entire transaction reach 167,056,222 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,980,229. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s 10% Owner sold 13,625,310 for 20.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 275,912,528. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,120,403 in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in the upcoming year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.18.

In the same vein, LESL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Leslie’s Inc., LESL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.95 million was better the volume of 1.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.12% that was higher than 44.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.