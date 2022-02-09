Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) 14-day ATR is 0.65: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) established initial surge of 1.23% at $19.75, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $19.84 and sunk to $19.23 before settling in for the price of $19.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNB posted a 52-week range of $16.61-$26.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $428.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $320.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.84.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4039 employees. It has generated 430,329 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -27,606. The stock had 5.79 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.55, operating margin was +8.27 and Pretax Margin of -12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. industry. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 69.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 18.63, making the entire transaction reach 55,890 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 620,818. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Chief Legal Officer bought 10,783 for 18.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,156. This particular insider is now the holder of 540,850 in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -6.42 while generating a return on equity of -3.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.66.

In the same vein, DNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.10% that was lower than 32.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.