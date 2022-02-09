Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is -3.83% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) established initial surge of 4.02% at $84.12, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $84.40 and sunk to $81.00 before settling in for the price of $80.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $65.67-$98.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 17.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 84.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.28.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 43000 workers. It has generated 644,302 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 136,302. The stock had 6.01 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.52, operating margin was +24.69 and Pretax Margin of +22.44.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Micron Technology Inc. industry. Micron Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 14, this organization’s EVP, Global Operations sold 97,107 shares at the rate of 96.02, making the entire transaction reach 9,324,214 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 213,099. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s CEO and President sold 100,000 for 97.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,716,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 676,301 in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +21.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.20% and is forecasted to reach 11.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 84.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.01, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.23.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Micron Technology Inc., MU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 20.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.63% While, its Average True Range was 3.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.36% that was higher than 39.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.