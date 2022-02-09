NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) latest performance of -0.20% is not what was on cards

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) open the trading on February 08, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.20% to $39.82. During the day, the stock rose to $40.40 and sunk to $39.62 before settling in for the price of $39.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRG posted a 52-week range of $31.94-$46.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -86.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $245.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $242.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.59.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4104 employees. It has generated 2,184,942 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 124,269. The stock had 9.30 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.60, operating margin was +13.93 and Pretax Margin of +8.49.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry. NRG Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 98.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Exec VP, NRG Home sold 33,000 shares at the rate of 42.53, making the entire transaction reach 1,403,490 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,145. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s Sr VP, NRG Business sold 25,630 for 42.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,090,093. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,242 in total.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $6.6 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.25) by $4.35. This company achieved a net margin of +5.69 while generating a return on equity of 30.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -86.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.00, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.71.

In the same vein, NRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

[NRG Energy Inc., NRG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.18% that was lower than 30.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.