BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.05

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) open the trading on February 09, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.65% to $18.69. During the day, the stock rose to $19.08 and sunk to $18.64 before settling in for the price of $18.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BPMP posted a 52-week range of $11.01-$19.02.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.24.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.91, operating margin was +66.25 and Pretax Margin of +146.08.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. BP Midstream Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.41%, in contrast to 24.50% institutional ownership.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.38) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +126.92 while generating a return on equity of 147.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

BP Midstream Partners LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.61, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 100.51.

In the same vein, BPMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)

[BP Midstream Partners LP, BPMP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.83% that was higher than 30.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.