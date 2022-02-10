Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is predicted to post EPS of 0.18 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) started the day on February 09, 2022, with a price increase of 2.98% at $44.52. During the day, the stock rose to $44.61 and sunk to $43.68 before settling in for the price of $43.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQUA posted a 52-week range of $22.00-$49.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4000 employees. It has generated 366,107 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,871. The stock had 4.22 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.55, operating margin was +7.38 and Pretax Margin of +4.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 8,111 shares at the rate of 36.51, making the entire transaction reach 296,133 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,826. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s Director sold 13,000 for 35.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 463,732. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,957 in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.52 while generating a return on equity of 9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $109.93, and its Beta score is 1.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.13.

In the same vein, AQUA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.21% that was lower than 39.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.