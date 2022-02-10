Knowles Corporation (KN) 14-day ATR is 0.38: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 09, 2022, Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.80% to $21.42. During the day, the stock rose to $21.48 and sunk to $21.29 before settling in for the price of $21.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KN posted a 52-week range of $18.20-$23.81.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 0.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -94.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.52.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s President & CEO sold 106,383 shares at the rate of 23.50, making the entire transaction reach 2,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 420,381. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Senior Vice President & CFO sold 50,000 for 22.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,100,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 102,792 in total.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -94.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knowles Corporation (KN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.38, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.99.

In the same vein, KN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Knowles Corporation (KN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Knowles Corporation, KN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was lower the volume of 1.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Knowles Corporation (KN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.62% that was lower than 17.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.