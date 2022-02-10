ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.11

As on February 09, 2022, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) started slowly as it slid -6.99% to $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.54 and sunk to $1.31 before settling in for the price of $1.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RETO posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$3.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -50.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1841, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0895.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Materials industry. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.30%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -44.17.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.70%.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.27.

In the same vein, RETO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67.

Technical Analysis of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc., RETO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.21 million was lower the volume of 3.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.2404.

Raw Stochastic average of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 386.09% that was higher than 244.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.