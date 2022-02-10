Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) EPS is poised to hit 0.45 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) established initial surge of 0.71% at $29.99, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $30.24 and sunk to $29.71 before settling in for the price of $29.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $26.05-$42.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -62.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.96.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Urban Outfitters Inc. industry. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.95%, in contrast to 75.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s CAO & General Counsel sold 1,100 shares at the rate of 38.00, making the entire transaction reach 41,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,827. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03, Company’s CAO & General Counsel sold 1,100 for 35.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,927 in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.84) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in the upcoming year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.01, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.85.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.55% that was higher than 43.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.