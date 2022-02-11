A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Valley National Bancorp (VLY) as it 5-day change was 1.96%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 10, 2022, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.78% to $14.08. During the day, the stock rose to $14.36 and sunk to $13.99 before settling in for the price of $14.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VLY posted a 52-week range of $11.54-$15.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $406.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $399.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.67.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Valley National Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 63.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director bought 174 shares at the rate of 13.80, making the entire transaction reach 2,402 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,616.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.52, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.18.

In the same vein, VLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Valley National Bancorp, VLY]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.67 million was inferior to the volume of 2.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.66% that was higher than 29.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.