Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.42M

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) started the day on February 10, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.86% at $14.29. During the day, the stock rose to $15.3104 and sunk to $13.80 before settling in for the price of $14.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $1.94-$27.09.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $372.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.06.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 79 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 210,127 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,658. The stock had 3.72 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.34, operating margin was -25.19 and Pretax Margin of -13.28.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 34.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 12.28, making the entire transaction reach 30,704 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,798. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 26, Company’s FORMER VP OF OPERATIONS sold 6,025 for 12.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,544. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -12.21 while generating a return on equity of -15.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $317.56, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 80.96.

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.79 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.88% that was lower than 110.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.