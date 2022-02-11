DISH Network Corporation (DISH) PE Ratio stood at $7.66: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on February 10, 2022, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) started slowly as it slid -0.78% to $31.93. During the day, the stock rose to $32.91 and sunk to $31.75 before settling in for the price of $32.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DISH posted a 52-week range of $28.98-$47.05.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $528.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $249.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.66.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. DISH Network Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER sold 500 shares at the rate of 44.21, making the entire transaction reach 22,105 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 616. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 29, Company’s EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL sold 3,200 for 45.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 144,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 781 in total.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in the upcoming year.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DISH Network Corporation (DISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.66, and its Beta score is 2.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.59.

In the same vein, DISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DISH Network Corporation, DISH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.45 million was lower the volume of 3.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.06% that was lower than 40.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.