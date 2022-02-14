Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.73

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) open the trading on February 11, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.53% to $1.89. During the day, the stock rose to $1.90 and sunk to $1.88 before settling in for the price of $1.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENIC posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$4.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -117.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.38 billion, simultaneously with a float of $496.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9534, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4618.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $126.5 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1,425.31) by -$1,298.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -117.20% and is forecasted to reach 277.77 in the upcoming year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.40, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, ENIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, and analysts are predicting that it will be 277.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

[Enel Chile S.A., ENIC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.0733.

Raw Stochastic average of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.34% that was lower than 42.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.