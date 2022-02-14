The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.58 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) started the day on February 11, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.78% at $60.29. During the day, the stock rose to $61.98 and sunk to $60.15 before settling in for the price of $61.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KO posted a 52-week range of $48.97-$62.33.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.32 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.29 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $265.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.24.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 80300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.27, operating margin was +28.44 and Pretax Margin of +32.14.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The Coca-Cola Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 70.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s SVP & Chief Technical Officer sold 26,785 shares at the rate of 62.01, making the entire transaction reach 1,660,918 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 180,045. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 25,406 for 62.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,575,502. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,250 in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.58) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +25.28 while generating a return on equity of 46.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.74, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 102.64.

In the same vein, KO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), its last 5-days Average volume was 21.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 20.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.33% that was higher than 16.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.