Amesite Inc. (AMST) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $611.50K

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) started the day on February 15, 2022, with a price increase of 1.73% at $0.72. During the day, the stock rose to $0.73 and sunk to $0.71 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMST posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$8.93. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -191.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0053, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7652.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 26 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 25,945 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -445,627. The stock had 12.02 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1182.07 and Pretax Margin of -1717.56.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Amesite Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.99, making the entire transaction reach 4,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,284,938. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director bought 8,000 for 1.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,354. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,666 in total.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1717.56 while generating a return on equity of -157.26.

Amesite Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -191.00%.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amesite Inc. (AMST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.89.

In the same vein, AMST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43.

Technical Analysis of Amesite Inc. (AMST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.1010.

Raw Stochastic average of Amesite Inc. (AMST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.69% that was higher than 101.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.