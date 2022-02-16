Auddia Inc. (AUUD) went down -2.62% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) started the day on February 15, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.62% at $1.86. During the day, the stock rose to $2.0399 and sunk to $1.80 before settling in for the price of $1.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUUD posted a 52-week range of $1.49-$9.30.It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -28.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8541, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6785.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11 workers. It has generated 10,084 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -368,293. The stock had 13.35 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -482.00, operating margin was -2148.18 and Pretax Margin of -3652.25.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Auddia Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.80%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3652.25.

Auddia Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Auddia Inc. (AUUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4795080.04.

In the same vein, AUUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.12 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 79468.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.1654.

Raw Stochastic average of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.39% that was lower than 80.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.