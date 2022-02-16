CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) return on Assets touches -62.47: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) started the day on February 15, 2022, with a price increase of 7.76% at $5.83. During the day, the stock rose to $5.86 and sunk to $5.28 before settling in for the price of $5.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVM posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$27.86. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $251.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.63.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. CEL-SCI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 39.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 19, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 11.25, making the entire transaction reach 168,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 104,899. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s Director bought 1,250 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,431 in total.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -95.36.

CEL-SCI Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56.

In the same vein, CVM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.76 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.10% that was higher than 86.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.