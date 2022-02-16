Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) EPS growth this year is -89.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on February 15, 2022, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.60% to $1.27. During the day, the stock rose to $1.3099 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBGI posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$8.80. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -89.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8815.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.19%, in contrast to 15.20% institutional ownership.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -89.70%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83.

In the same vein, DBGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.42.

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 49060.0 was lower the volume of 0.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.1254.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.51% that was lower than 107.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.