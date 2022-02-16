Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.3784: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2022, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) set off with pace as it heaved 10.06% to $1.97. During the day, the stock rose to $1.98 and sunk to $1.82 before settling in for the price of $1.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMAT posted a 52-week range of $1.38-$21.76.The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -34.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $280.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $190.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $578.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3158, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.3784.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4 employees. It has generated 48,345 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,195,474. The stock had 0.48 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -421.73, operating margin was -2245.46 and Pretax Margin of -6609.76.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Meta Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 14.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 3.54, making the entire transaction reach 24,780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 341,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s 10% Owner sold 23,000 for 4.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 92,782. This particular insider is now the holder of 343,000 in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6609.76 while generating a return on equity of -92.26.

Meta Materials Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 321.64.

In the same vein, MMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.51 million was inferior to the volume of 5.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.1862.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.23% that was higher than 79.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.