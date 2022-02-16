Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.5894: Right on the Precipice

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) established initial surge of 1.90% at $1.07, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCON posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$17.50.In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2719, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5894.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 184 employees. It has generated 39,336 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -18,735. The stock had 0.41 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.05, operating margin was -126.85 and Pretax Margin of -54.50.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Recon Technology Ltd. industry. Recon Technology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.60%, in contrast to 12.90% institutional ownership.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -47.63 while generating a return on equity of -11.26.

Recon Technology Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.61.

In the same vein, RCON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Recon Technology Ltd., RCON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.0891.

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.94% that was higher than 69.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.