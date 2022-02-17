A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) as it 5-day change was 0.00%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2022, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.40% to $17.43. During the day, the stock rose to $17.54 and sunk to $17.295 before settling in for the price of $17.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOC posted a 52-week range of $16.92-$19.59.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 27.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.42.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Physicians Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.38, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 348.81.

In the same vein, DOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Physicians Realty Trust, DOC]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.48 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.74% that was higher than 18.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.