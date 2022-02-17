Lilium N.V. (LILM) last month volatility was 8.47%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) open the trading on February 16, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.29% to $4.24. During the day, the stock rose to $4.68 and sunk to $4.23 before settling in for the price of $4.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $4.31-$14.09.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.79.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.93%, in contrast to 11.20% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27572.63.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4026.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

[Lilium N.V., LILM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.83% that was higher than 74.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.