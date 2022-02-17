Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) 14-day ATR is 0.07: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) started the day on February 16, 2022, with a price increase of 0.30% at $9.96. During the day, the stock rose to $9.96 and sunk to $9.93 before settling in for the price of $9.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPOF posted a 52-week range of $9.77-$17.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.13.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, IPOF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29.

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.94% that was lower than 12.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.