Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) last week performance was -1.48%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) flaunted slowness of -0.15% at $6.64, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $6.73 and sunk to $6.58 before settling in for the price of $6.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $4.70-$17.20.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -149.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $223.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.94.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.71%, in contrast to 43.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 750,000 shares at the rate of 11.17, making the entire transaction reach 8,377,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,581,801. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 171,083 for 11.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,989,537. This particular insider is now the holder of 297,221 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -149.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 49.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 86.02.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.93% that was lower than 59.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.