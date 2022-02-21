A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) as it 5-day change was -15.80%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 18, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.69% to $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.67 and sunk to $0.581 before settling in for the price of $0.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$80.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1611.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 453 employees. It has generated 164,515 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,148. The stock had 57.29 Receivables turnover and 1.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.17, operating margin was +12.16 and Pretax Margin of +13.52.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 65.16%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 13.20.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.90%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.65.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Going through the that latest performance of [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.19 million was inferior to the volume of 2.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.0818.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.01% that was lower than 79.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.