3M Company (MMM) PE Ratio stood at $14.60: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on February 18, 2022, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) started slowly as it slid -0.69% to $147.62. During the day, the stock rose to $149.71 and sunk to $147.24 before settling in for the price of $148.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMM posted a 52-week range of $148.48-$208.95.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $575.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $570.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $171.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $185.87.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.99, operating margin was +21.29 and Pretax Margin of +20.38.

3M Company (MMM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. 3M Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 68.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Group President sold 6,025 shares at the rate of 200.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,205,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,948. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,236 for 197.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 640,498. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,513 in total.

3M Company (MMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.2) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +16.75 while generating a return on equity of 42.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

3M Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 3M Company (MMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.60, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.92.

In the same vein, MMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.11, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 3M Company (MMM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [3M Company, MMM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.73 million was better the volume of 3.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.85% While, its Average True Range was 3.89.

Raw Stochastic average of 3M Company (MMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.21% that was higher than 20.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.