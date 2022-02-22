8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) started the day on February 18, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.65% at $13.11. During the day, the stock rose to $13.88 and sunk to $13.08 before settling in for the price of $13.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGHT posted a 52-week range of $13.71-$38.15.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.16.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. 8×8 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 93.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s SVP-CLO, Secretary sold 271 shares at the rate of 14.32, making the entire transaction reach 3,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,922. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,611 for 14.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 559,778 in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

8×8 Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 111.44.

In the same vein, EGHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.24% that was lower than 50.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.